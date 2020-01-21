Irene C. Garrow, 91, longtime resident of Delta, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Wauseon on March 30, 1928, to the late Conrad Haas and Amelia (Stomberger) Haas. On Sept. 3, 1950, she married Hal Garrow, who preceded her in death in 2011.

Irene was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Fulton County Farm Bureau, and Shirts and Skirts square dancers, as well as a lifelong resident of Fulton County. A proud homemaker, mother, and farmer, her hobbies included crocheting, quilting, and tending to her flowers.

Irene is survived by her loving children, Jeanette (Dean) Meridew of Angola, Ind., Lou Ann (Marvin) Wheeler of Wauseon, and Larry (Sonia) Garrow of Wauseon; grandchildren, Chris Wheeler, Jason Meridew, Corey Meridew, Zackary Garrow, and Bridget Garrow; and nine great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Lee Garrow, in 1952; and siblings, Amelia Kasper, Katherine Warner, Marie Dinius, Carl Haas, Anna Weber, Martha Wagner, Bertha Graber, Rosa Williams, Laura Mull and Ada Haas.

A funeral service honoring Irene's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon, with Pastor Roger Marlow officiating. Private interment for the family will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Friends will be received Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon in her memory.

