Irene Joan Willeman, 85, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. Irene was born in Metamora on June 6, 1933, the daughter of the late William J. and Erma F. (Shaneour) Colon. On June 17, 1950, she married Wayne L. Willeman, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a waitress at various restaurants and had also worked at the McCord Corporation.

Surviving is one son, Craig (Helen) Willeman of Wauseon; one daughter, Vickie (Kevin) Vandock of Delta; grandchildren, Andy (Charlene), Matthew, Sarah (Alex), Amanda, Chrissy (Matt), Daniel, Daniel (Stacey), and Bethany; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Shirley) Colon of Wauseon and Donnie Colon of Wauseon; and two sisters, Ann (Jim) Riegsecker of West Unity and Marlene (Bill) Kurfiss of Delta.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ernie, Larry, and Lee Colon.

Arrangements are pending at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.