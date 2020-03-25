Jacqueline J. Watkins, 89, of Bryan, and formerly a longtime resident of Delta, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Fountain Park, where she had been a resident. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Fulton County, the daughter of the late Robert and Fern (Bechstein) Keiser. She married Homer F. Watkins on Oct. 24, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 1979.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynette Cable, of Valleyview, Ohio; a son, Kim (Donna) Watkins, of Wheaton, Ill.; a daughter, Ann (Jeff) Short, of Delaware, Ohio; three grandchildren, Joshua (Liz) Cable, Courtney Cable, and Kirk (Mary Kate) Watkins; and five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Robert and James Watkins and Alexandra and Jordan Cable.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Watkins, and a sister, Elsie Riegsecker.

Services will be private.

Krill Funeral Service in Bryan has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to an organization of the donor's choice.

