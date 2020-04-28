James "Jim" Batdorf, 75, passed away in his home Monday, April 27, 2020. Jim was born Nov. 7, 1944, to the late John and Velma (Irwin) Batdorf.

Prior to his retirement, Jim worked as a foundry worker at Multicast in Wauseon. He was a member of the Elks Club and a water skiing team called the "Ski-Devils." He also enjoyed riding around in his golf cart with his grandchildren.

Surviving Jim are his sons, Jason (Kendra) Batdorf and James (Crystalina) Batdorf Jr., both of Wauseon; grandchildren, Justin, Logyn, Jency, Delaney, Liam, and Bowen; special friend, Jeanette Smelka; friend, Sally (Michael) Sgro; and beloved dog, Pepper.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Dale McVetta, and brother, Richard Batdorf.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery on County Road 11, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Board of DD or the Senior Center in Jim's honor.

