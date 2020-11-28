The Honorable James E. Barber, 74, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Jim was born in Wauseon on May 16, 1946, the son of the late John and the late, Elaine (Frase) Barber. On Aug. 31, 1968, he married Sandra K. Mealer, and she survives.

He had served as Fulton County Common Pleas Court judge for 30 years, having retired in 2016. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a longtime member of American Legion Post 265 in Wauseon, where he acted as the Americanism chairman. Each year he oversaw the Legion's Americanism and Government test and essay competition among local students. He also organized Wauseon's annual Memorial Day ceremony, attended by veterans and citizens. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. He was an Eagle Scout and a proud supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the Fulton County Veterans Commission.

James received his Bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and loved watching the Wildcats play each Saturday. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo. A 33rd Degree Mason, he was an active member for 47 years with the Wauseon F & AM Lodge 349. Jim was an eternal student, perpetually reading history books and biographies. Anyone who knew him, knew him to be an avid card player, and playing games with friends and family was one of his favorite past-times.

Also surviving are his children, Matthew (Heather), Caroline, and Joel Barber; grandchildren, Abigail and Audrey Barber and Genti and Gresa Gjuka; and extended family, Faton (Allison) Gjuka, Bujar (Bahar) Gjuka, and Sahit Gjuka.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Barber; brothers-in-law, David Mealer and Stephen Furgeson; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Mealer.

Quote from Jim: "I address each person as a person I respect, as a child of God." He always wanted to treat each person with dignity.

Public graveside funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Vincent officiating. Military rites were accorded by members of the Fulton County Honor Guard. A memorial service will take place later, in the spring.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been honored to serve the family.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Gideon's International or Christ United Methodist Church.

