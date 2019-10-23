James E. Knox, 87, longtime teacher, coach, and counselor, passed away at CHP Defiance Hospice on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Jim was born June 3, 1932, in Sugarcreek, the son of the late Jesse and Florence (Stevanus) Knox. He married Wanda Mast, his wife of 67 years, on Nov. 17, 1951, and she survives.

Jim served in the army during the Korean Conflict until 1953. He regularly attended the Chapel of Faith in Florida, and was a 40-year member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. His faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, was important, especially while suffering with cancer the last seven months of his life. He loved his family very much, and his family loved him and will miss him always.

Jim loved coaching, and through basketball and golf he touched many young men's lives. He was inducted into the Bluffton University Hall of Fame along with two of his championship golf teams, who qualified for the NAIA tournament in 1974 and 1975. Jim was an avid golfer, and also loved watching sports. He faithfully followed The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians and Browns. He retired in 1994 after 16 years of guidance counseling for Wauseon schools. Jim and his wife were "snowbirds," traveling back and forth to Florida for 27 years.

He is also survived by four children, Deborah (Richard) Gavigan of Belgrade, Mont., Ron (Diane) Knox, New Philly, Ohio, Beth (Jim) Holman of Wauseon, and Jamie (Doug) Beachy, Loveland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Steve and Don.

Jim was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bill, Mary Louise, and Harriet.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon.

Visitation will take place 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church.

Short Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

The family requests that memorials go to Crossroads Evangelical Church or CHP Defiance Hospice.