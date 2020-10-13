James E. Rieben, 70, of Swanton was welcomed into heaven Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, by his wife Barbara, who passed away just two weeks earlier. Jim was born in Bridgeton, N.J., to the late Earl Rieben and Ruby (Lanham) Mingin on Oct. 17, 1949.

Following in his parents' footsteps, he started working at Owens Illinois In Charlotte, Mich., in the warehouse, right out of high school. Jim and Barb married in 1970, and had their only child, Tina Jo, in 1974. In 1977, his job with OI led him and his family to upstate New York, where he worked the next 21 years. In 1998, Jim and Barb relocated to Toledo, where he finished out the remainder of his 44 years with the company. In his younger years you could find him either on a boat, water skiing or snow skiing. Jim loved NASCAR, and was known for his one-liner jokes. He loved to watch movies and TV and listening to music as loud as the surround sound would go. Most of all, Jim was dedicated to family and supporting his grandchildren. He cherished watching his grandchildren show their projects at the Fulton County Fair. Jim's true paradise was the time he spent being a snowbird with Barb in Florida.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Tina Jo (Alex) Tedrow of Wauseon; stepmother, Ann Rieben; grandchildren, Jolyssa M. (Garrett Cass) Tedrow, Ashlynn R. Tedrow, and McCoy J. Tedrow; brothers, Paul Rieben, Kenny Rieben, Janet (Louie) Forte, and Dave (Laura) Rieben; along with many dear friends.

Jim was also preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Donald Rieben as a toddler and Arthur Rieben.

A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment for both Jim and Barbara will follow at Zion Cemetery in Wauseon.

Friends and family will be received Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

