James F. Schroeder, 79, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 30, 1939, in Napoleon to the late Hermon and Gladys (Rohdy) Schroeder. He married Diane Leona Saunders on Jan. 9, 1959, and she preceded him in death Dec. 7, 2002.

James was a milkman with Arps Dairy for many years. He was an avid sportsman, and was a member of the Fulton County Sportsman Club, Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant's Forever, and Fort Defiance Bass Fishing, and received the Master Angler Pins. He was an Army veteran, serving his country as a cook.

Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Navarro of Toledo; grandchildren, Edwardo (Reagan Spadafore) Navarro, Natasha (James Lair) Roberts, and Mathew (Amber-Westmeyer) Smiddy; great-grandchildren, Jase Lair, Ian Westmeyer, Quintin Smiddy, Siblings, Tom (Janet) Schroeder, and Pete (Joann) Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

James was also preceded in death by his son, Kim, in 2016; a sister, Mary Disbrow; and a brother, Harmon "Bud" Schroeder.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family choice.

