James Frank Farnsworth, 87, of Delta died peacefully at home and passed into heaven on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. In 1932, Jim was adopted by the late Frank and Helen (Winn) Farnsworth of Waterville, Ohio.

He graduated from Waterville High School, as he often bragged, in the top 16 of his class. (There were only 17 in his class!) He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1955 with a Bachelor's of Education, and taught at Westin, Swanton, and Delta schools. He became an agent for State Farm Insurance in 1961, and after working out of his home for two years purchased an office building on Main Street in Delta, where he served the community as a Good Neighbor until retiring after 36 years. Jim was involved in Toastmasters, Boys Scouts, and the Farm Bureau. He was a past president of the Delta Rotary Club, former board member and president of Tri-County Rural Electric, served on the Board of Directors at First Federal of Delta for 43 years, and was a past member of Delta United Methodist Church. Jim's favorite hobbies in his spry years were his apple orchard, tinkering with his tractors, and restoring his classic car. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, he spent most of his time enjoying his grandchildren's activities, having pleasant conversations, and watching movies with his caregivers and his faithful canine, Sasha. For the past two years, he was blessed by his loving caregivers who became family: Becky, Dawn, Drema, Jody, June, Kim, and Nancy.

He is survived by his adopted daughter, Betsy (Jeff) Jaynes of Perrysburg, Ohio; adopted daughter, Antoinette (Brad) Bloomer of Swanton and their five children, Lydia Promise, Tabitha Favor, Josiah Courage, Priscilla Glory, and Elijah Wisdom; and his grandson, Evan James (Kimberly) Farnsworth and their two children, Remington James and Wyatt Jeffrey.

Jim was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Strayer, in 2012; his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Angle), in 2009; his son, Jeffrey, in 2004; and his granddaughter, Chantal, in 1993.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood St. Interment will precede at 9:30 a.m. at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Donations in Jim's memory can be made to The Gideons International or Delta United Methodist Church.

