James Gene "Cooter" Shulters, 79, of Hillman, Mich., formerly of Adrian, Mich., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Sept. 2, 1940, to the late Aubrey (Bud) and Norma Shulters.

James graduated from Adrian High School in 1958. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1958-61. He celebrated 38 years of sobriety in May 2019.

He is survived by his children, Mark Shulters, Kathy (Cliff) Puder, Nicole (Justin) Miller, and Kelly Shulters; grandchildren, Samantha Ann Shulters, Jackie, Codie, Sydney Puder, Brookelyn and Emma Miller, and Braden Straw (Shulters); brothers, Ron (Sharon) Shulters, John Shulters, Dave (Judy) Shulters, and William Shulters; sisters, Shirley Wallace and Susan Fuss; sister-in-law, Laura Shulters; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Sheila Wilson; and good friend, Randy Grosinsky, with whom he stayed in extremely bad winter months in Hillman, Mich.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents; twin brothers at birth; two infant daughters, Polly Ann Shulters and Samantha Shulters; and a brother, Ralph Shulters.

A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lyons Christian Church Friendship Hall, 138 E. Morenci St.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for monetary donations to the charity of "Cooter's" choice in his memory.