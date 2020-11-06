James "Jim" Grime, 71, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Laurels of Defiance. Jim was born May 30, 1949, to the late Dale and Lucille (Zimmerman) Grime. He married Adene Grime, who preceded him in death. He later married Judy Merillat, and she survives.

Jim graduated from Pettisville High School in 1967. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for over 30 years. Jim was an avid hunter and a big Chicago Cubs fan.

Also surviving Jim is his daughter, Valerie Grime; sons, Lyle (Donna) Pontious and Scott (Kristin) Pontious; stepdaughter, Tiffani Pike; stepson, Tyson Pike; many grandchildren; a few great-grandchildren; his brother, Ron (Nancy) Grime; and sisters, Diane (Joel) Michael and Pam Grime.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Baumgartner.

All services will be private, with burial at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Maryann Reimund will officiate the services.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Grime family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Fire Department.

