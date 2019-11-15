James Lowell Oyer, 90, of Archbold passed into eternity on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his children. Jim was born at home on Nov. 30, 1928, to the late Elmer and Ada (Rupp) Oyer. On Dec. 14, 1952, he married Joanne Hall of Cisene, Ill., his wife of 40 happy years of marriage, and she preceded him in death in 1993. He married Ruthann Short in 1994.

A lifelong member of the Pettisville and Archbold communities, Jim attended Zone and Pettisville schools, and graduated from Archbold High School in 1946, where he played basketball and was the lead in school plays. He entered the U.S. Army in 1950, and served in combat in Korea with Company B of the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division, earning two campaign service stars before his transfer to the Army Reserve in 1952 and honorable discharge in 1956.

Jim retired from Sterling Milk Company in 1990. Possessing a strong work ethic, he was proud that, after 32 years of work for the company, he never took a sick day. His daily rounds visiting Sterling stores in the northwest Ohio region gave him a sense of satisfaction as he made friends with store managers and employees. He was an avid gardener and fisherman, and especially enjoyed sharing his endive and other produce with family and friends.

Known for his good humor and generosity, he made a point daily of reminding all he encountered, that there is "always something to be thankful for."

If you lived near Jim during his later years, you were often blessed to find that he had shoveled your snow or mowed your lawn. Much to the consternation of his children, he was still mowing his neighbor's lawn at 90 years of age.

A decades-long member of Crossroads Evangelical Church, he served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir and men's chorus. He canned meat for the Mennonite Central Committee and was a member of two mission trips to the Dominican Republic, where he helped build a school. He also worked as part of Mennonite Disaster Service teams to help rebuild communities hit by natural disasters.

Jim and Joanne were blessed with four children, Judith (Mark) Dungan of Kansas City, Mo., twins Janet and Jack (Holly) of Wauseon and Jeff (Laurie) Oyer of Poolesville, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Joel (Jessica) Fether of Bexley, Ohio, Zachary (Amber) Fether of Winter Garden, Fla., Andrew Fether of Delta, Madeline (Sean) Kirkland of St. Louis, Mo., Hilary (Phillip) Pinegar of Washington, D.C., Mark Dungan Jr. of St. Louis, Mo., Bradley Oyer of Gaithersburg, Md., Christopher Oyer of Poolesville, Md., Jeremiah Oyer of Poolesville, Md., Nicole (Nick) Barton of Tampa, Fla., Trevor Stottlemyer of Poolesville, Md., and Kelly Stottlemyer of Salisbury, Md; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Samuel.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Richard, Helen, Grace, Mary Jane, and Elmer Jr.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, followed by a time of food and fellowship. A private interment will precede at Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Meals on Wheels program at the Fulton County Senior Center or to a .