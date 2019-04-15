James R. Russell, 78, of Lyons passed away peacefully at his residence Friday, April 12, 2019. Jim was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Lyons to the late Robert and Flossie (Schwen) Russell. He married Betty Smith on March 26, 1962, and she survives.

Jim was a truck driver for many years with Buckenmeyer Farms and Trucking Company. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose Lodge, VFW, and American Legion.

He is also survived by his children, James R. Russell Jr., Linda S. Russell (Justin) Tomlinson, and Larry L. Russell; grandchildren, Terry Turner, Steven Turner, Gregory Turner, Gracent Land,and Latonia Emmons; great-grandchildren, Rebecca J. Turner, Rylie R. Turner, Tatum J. Turner, Mercedez Emmons, Erin Emmons, Tony Duke Jr., and Sara Russell; a sister, Carol Stidham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim is also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Russell; granddaughter, Rebecca Turner; brother, Raymond Patterson; and sisters, Beverly Barden, Delite Gillen, and Joyce Blair.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in K's Restaurant, 117 N. Adrian St., Lyons.

Arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Betty for a charity of family preference to be decided later.

