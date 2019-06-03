Jan Allan Burkhard, 72, of Napoleon passed away from cancer on Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Norfolk, Va., on March 2, 1947, to Dr. Allan Burkhard, who passed away in March of 2012, and Onalee (Stacey) Burkhard, who passed away in July of 2014. He married Sandra Wilson, his wife of 25 years, in 1993, and she survives.

Jan graduated in 1965 from North High School in Springfield, Ohio. After high school, he attended Ohio State University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in agricultural economics. He was a lifelong farmer who had a knack for improving farming equipment and creating innovative machinery. Jan lived in southwest Iowa for 13 years, raising hogs, a few cows, and other critters, and farming row crops. He moved his farming operation to Henry County in 1989, where he had lived and farmed since, raising mostly corn and soybeans. Additionally, he worked for 10 years for Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District and for the Fulton County commissioners for four years, doing work with ditch maintenance, grant writing, and the county airport.

Jan and Sandra liked riding horses and spending time spoiling their grandkids. For fun, they would travel west and improve their horsemanship skills at working ranches and clinics, as well as helping friends work cattle in Kansas. They were even known to "rob" trains on horseback as part of a southern Ohio charity event. Jan also had a passion for flying, earning his pilot's license in the late 1970s, and enjoyed keeping an eye on his crops from the air. He was a hobby model railroader in HO scale, and the grandkids loved watching Papa run his trains. Another of Jan's interests was discussing politics and their implications for agriculture.

He is also survived by his two daughters, Onalee (Brian) Pierce and Noreen (Eric) Nichols; four grandchildren, Anson, Clay, Ila, and Edy; his brother Mark, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his sister, Susan (Michael) Noble of Delaware, Ohio; three nephews, one niece, and many cousins. He loved his family fiercely, and was always willing to do anything to lend a helping hand—from plumbing emergencies to engineering a shed to babysitting the granddogs.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, where family and friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.

In Jan's memory, the family would like to strongly encourage the farming community to take every precaution when using glyphosphate products; they really are deadly.