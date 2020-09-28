Jan E. Brinkman, 68, of Wauseon was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania. He was born in Wauseon on May 1, 1952, to the late George Brinkman and Evelyn (Murrey) Brinkman. He married Sally Wood, his wife of 44 years, on June 12, 1976, and she survives.

Jan graduated from Wauseon High School. For over 20 years he worked for Mustang Printing in Wauseon. He also served as an EMT and a fireman with the Wauseon Fire Department. Jan was a proud Christian Servant through his walk in life. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Pettisville Missionary Church and, most recently, Fulton Union Church in Delta. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, collecting model cars, and, most of all, photography, where he was a self-employed photographer for 20 years.

Also left to cherish his memory are his sons, Joshua (Rachael) Brinkman of Swanton and Nathan (Melissa) Brinkman of Archbold; sister-in-law, Amelia Brinkman of Michigan; and grandchildren, Brittany, Paige and Jada Brinkman.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, George "Bill" Brinkman.

A memorial service celebrating Jan's life will be held 6 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Kent Norr of Pettisville Missionary Church officiating.

Friends and family will be received 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

Those wishing to express a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the family.

