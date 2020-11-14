1/1
Jane A. Stutzman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane A. Stutzman, 88, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. Jane was born April 3, 1932 in Swanton, the daughter of the late Melvin and Bertha (Hall) Miller. On Nov. 8, 1952, Jane married Wayne Stutzman, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Jane spent her life caring for the home and her children. She was a member at Fayette United Methodist Church. She enjoyed keeping her house and her yard immaculate. She was also a member of the Fulton County Porkettes, and was a 4H advisor.

Surviving Jane is her daughter, Deb (Rod) Wilson of Somerset, Ky.; son, Daniel (Jan) Stutzman of Waldron, Mich.; daughter, Denise Stutzman of Adrian, Mich.; and son, Dwayne (Melissa) Stutzman of Wauseon; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Jane was also preceded in death by her infant son, Dennis; sister, Margaret Wagner; and brother, Calvin Miller.

A public graveside service for Jane will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Zion Cemetery on County Road 11. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Stutzman family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved