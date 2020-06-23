Janet K. (Falor) Huffman
Janet K. (Falor) Huffman, 76, of Wauseon passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in her home. She was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Wauseon to the late Wilford O. and Wanda Mavis (Turpening) Falor. Janet married Butch Huffman on Oct. 7, 1967, and he survives.

She was employed with McCord Corporation from 1978-95, Haas Door from 1996-99, and with the Fulton County Auditor's office and Title office from 1999-09. Janet was one of the hardest working individuals and took pride in not missing work. She was a lifelong homemaker and loving grandmother, enjoying and attending many grandchildren's athletic sporting events.

Survivors also include, her children, Heather Huffman of Toledo, Craig Huffman of Wauseon, and Hilary Huffman of Defiance; grandchildren, Clay Andrews, Halle Floss, and Harlee Floss; sister, Joyce Tavtigian of Swanton; and many nieces and nephews.

A public graveside funeral service and interment will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, social distancing will be observed in the funeral home and cemetery services. Facial coverings are recommended.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sara's Garden or Fulton County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
