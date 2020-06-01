Janet Louise (Dillow) Elliott, 95, of Archbold, and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home. Janet was born Dec. 9, 1924, in Richfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late King and Gladys (Wilkinson) Dillow. On March 18, 1944, Janet married the love of her life, Francis Eugene Elliott, M.D., who preceded her in death. Janet spent her life building a home full of love and care. She was extremely involved in so many groups, and wherever she went she was enjoyed by all. She was a proud member of the D.A.R., "Green Twig" Garden Club, C.C.L., and the Shakespeare Club. She also volunteered her time at Wauseon Hospital in the gift shop and as a Sunday school teacher at Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon. No matter what she did, Janet brought her artistic flair to everything. Surviving Janet is her daughter, Linda (Mark) Imwalle of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, David (Yolanda) Elliott of Leesburg, Fla.; daughter, Roberta (Michael) Narges of Northwood, Ohio; daughter Melanie (Gary) Lind of Naples, Fla.; son, Pierce Elliott of Archbold; son, Matthew Todd (Sandy) Elliott of Carmel, Ind.; son, Mark Tucker (Lisa) Elliott of Willowick, Ohio; foster son, Gordon Bruce of North Royalton, Ohio; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, great nieces, and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Sarah Jane Eidam and Jeanne Marie Roberts, and a brother, King Dillow Jr. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with Pastor Mike Berne officiating. Interment will be at Claibourne Cemetery in Union County, Ohio. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made directly to the Wauseon Public Library Genealogy Department, Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.