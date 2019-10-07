Janeth Rose Nofziger, also known as JR, 81, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was born into the home of the late Jesse (Jack) and Zela (Graber) Nofziger on Sept. 11, 1938. She married her classmate, Dean Nofziger, on April 5, 1958, at West Clinton, officiated by D. Wyse Graber and Olen Nofziger, and he survives.

Janeth accepted Christ as a young person and was baptized at West Clinton Mennonite Church. She was a graduate of Pettisville High School in 1956. Janeth and Dean worked together on the farm milking cows, tending a huge garden, and freezing large quantities of food such as sweet corn and applesauce. JR prepared many, many meals for Dean, the family, and helpers during farming seasons. She was a hard worker, and she always had time to visit with family and friends.

JR was very involved at North Clinton Church in Wauseon. She taught Sunday school, Bible school, served on the fellowship ministry for decades, helped children memorize scripture verses, and accompanied singing with the organ. She took time for many young children in the church, and knew many of them by name. Regularly, these children would seek out Janeth for a hug and a short conversation.

Janeth and Dean loved, mentored, and nurtured in Christ-like manners four children, Karen (deceased 2013), Brenda (Rod) Short, Janelle (Grant) Martin, and Greg (Jodi Nofziger) Nofziger. Janeth's delight was in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Zimmerman with Dalton, Benson, Aubrey; Clarissa Short (deceased 2008); Lucas (Carrie Wanemacher) Nofziger with Owen; Arrin (Jordan Mathews); Kaitlin (Zach) Pursel with Cade; Eddie (Meghan Gibson) Martin; Justin Nofziger; Anita Martin. Janeth's siblings include Patty (Dale, deceased) Short; Mary, deceased (Don) Chelgren; Norma, deceased (Dick) Camp; Mona (Jim) Sauder; and Dave (Ruby Stoltzfus) Nofziger.

Janeth will be greatly missed by friends and family. Her faith in God sustained her during her recent journey and throughout her entire life.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at North Clinton Church. A family internment service will be before the memorial service in Pettisville Cemetery.

Family and friends may call 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at North Clinton Church, 831 W Linfoot St., Wauseon.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.