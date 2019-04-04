Obituary
Janice Audrey Keefer

Janice Audrey Keefer (Colon), 84, of Fayette and Zephyrhills, Fla., died peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years, Edgar; their children, Kim (Bob) Harmon, Karen (Ken) Pfeifer, and Bartley (Kay) Keefer; grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Harmon, Kyra (Jan) Fleuren, Shane Harmon, Katie Farrell, Lacey (Brandon) Phillips, Eric (Rachel) Pfeifer, and Lucas (Mary) Keefer; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Rita) Colon; and many nieces, nephews, and dear extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kahl and Jessie Colon, and grandson, Daniel Farrell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
