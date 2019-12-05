Jason D. Langenderfer

Service Information
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH
43515
(419)-822-5995
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunshine Residential Inc.
7223 Maumee-Western Road
Maumee, OH
View Map
Obituary
Jason D. Langenderfer, 38, of Maumee, Ohio, and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Sunshine Residential Inc. in Maumee. Jason was born in Toledo on July 29, 1981, to Wayne and the late Donna (Lampson) Langenderfer.

Jason loved watching NASCAR, going to the zoo, and attending Mud Hens games with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his father, Wayne Langenderfer, and sister, Michelle (Jason) Weaver.

A memorial service celebrating Jason's life will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Sunshine Residential Inc., 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Sunshine Foundation Inc., 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee, Ohio 54537 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
