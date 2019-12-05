Jason D. Langenderfer, 38, of Maumee, Ohio, and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Sunshine Residential Inc. in Maumee. Jason was born in Toledo on July 29, 1981, to Wayne and the late Donna (Lampson) Langenderfer.

Jason loved watching NASCAR, going to the zoo, and attending Mud Hens games with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his father, Wayne Langenderfer, and sister, Michelle (Jason) Weaver.

A memorial service celebrating Jason's life will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Sunshine Residential Inc., 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Sunshine Foundation Inc., 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee, Ohio 54537 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.