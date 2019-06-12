Jeff "Big Mill" Miller, 58, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born Sept. 9, 1960, in Wauseon to the late Keith Ronald and Darlene Mae (Stubbins) Miller. He married Lori Brown on Oct. 30, 1982, and she survives.

Jeff was a 36-year employee of Columbus Equipment Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. He attended North Dover United Methodist Church and Zion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, guns and boat motors, and enjoyed gardening.

Also surviving are his sons, Jeffrey (Shelly) Miller of Pemberville, Ohio, Luke (Alicia) Miller of Morenci, Mich., and Curtis (Lacee) Miller of Wauseon; grandchildren, Ava, Benson, Taelyn, Kaesyn, Graesyn, River, and Reed; sisters, Debbie (Dick) Huffman, Carolyn (Neal) Graf, and Bonnie Miller; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Donna Sutherland; brothers-in-law, Kevin, Joey, and Scott Brown; and sister-in-law, Brittany Small.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joe Brown; stepfather-in-law, Larry Sutherland; and sister-in-law, Vicki Brown.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Interment will follow in Lyons Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Swiczkoski, Allen Miller, Kevin Brown, Joey Brown, Scott Brown, Jim Bell, Randy Baker, Jason Small, Jim Stubbins, Lee Stubbins, and Andy Kuszmaul.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to Lori Miller for a charity of the family's preference.

