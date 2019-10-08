Jeffery C. Baxter, 81, of Adrian, Mich., passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. at Toledo Hospital. Jeff was born in Addison, Mich., on Feb. 20, 1938, the son of the late Byron and Ruth (Woollett) Baxter. On Oct. 9, 1965, he married Dianne Raker, and she preceded him in death.

Jeff had been a carpenter for most of his life, and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. In addition, he and his wife Dianne owned and operated the store Down River Pines in Grayling, Mich., for many years. Jeff enjoyed tinkering and working on projects around the house, and was always undertaking various hobbies. He loved nature, fishing, cats, World War II novels, and just being "Grampy."

Surviving is one son, Jerid Baxter of Lambertville, Mich.; three grandchildren, Quincy, Rory, and Brady, all of Lambertville; and a brother, David Baxter of Boyne City, Mich.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Scott Baxter.

In keeping with Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta has been entrusted with arrangements.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Jeff's memory are asked to consider the or the Dana Cancer Center.