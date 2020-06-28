Jeremy Randall Posner, AKA "Scrapmonster," 32, of Jasper, Mich., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Toledo on Sept. 28, 1987, to Edward Posner, who survives, and the late Debra Steiner.

Jeremy graduated from Evergreen High School in 2005, and worked for K&G Automotive in Delta. Jeremy had a passion for dirt bikes and collecting cans. He loved all kinds of music, and inspired to be the next Bob Dylan with his harmonica. He had a heart of gold and bright smile that brought joy to everyone when he walked in the room.

Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Krystal (Adam) Posner, Shana (Bill) Mowery, and Kim (Tyrone) Garcia.

Jeremy was also preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Metamora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

You will forever be cherished and missed. We will see you on the other side my son, brother and friend.

