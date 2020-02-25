Jill L. Eddings, 75, of Lyons passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Jill was born in Ogden Center, Mich., on Oct. 23, 1944, to the late Donald and Ethel (Griffen) Case. She married William Eddings on Oct. 12, 1962, and he survives.

Jill worked for many years at Detwiler Manor as a certified nurse's aid. She also took pride in raising her family. Jill was a life member of Auxillary Post #1503 in Dale City, Va. Her loves in life were her family, the movie "The Wizard of Oz," Harry Potter, crocheting lap blankets, and her beloved Detroit Tigers.

Also left to remember Jill are her sons, Mark (Carol) Eddings of Lyons and Timothy (JoAnn) Eddings of Wauseon; daughter, Rebecca (Sterling) Moninghoff of Dale City, Va.; sister, Donna (Galen) Smith of Harlingen, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her son, Matthew Eddings, and a brother and two sisters.

A memorial service for Jill will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Wauseon Community Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Brian Grimm officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon or Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

