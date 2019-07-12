Joan R. (Moll) Zeigler, of Wauseon, left this earth on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 …peace at last.

Joan retired in 1990 from Wauseon schools, where she had worked as a cook. She was spunky, adventurous, the best cook who loved sharing the benefits of her cooking skills with others, a game player, loved church activities-especially singing in the choir, dancing, bike riding and walking, camping, and loving on her family.

Surviving family includes: son, Terry (Jackie) of Wauseon, along with their children/grandchildren, Casey (Carol), Jarred (Lindy/Presley, Brooklyn, Brogan); son, Randy (Mary Jane) of Wauseon, along with their children/grandchildren, Lindsay Dwornik (Ryan/Torrie, Kylie, Hayley, Paige, Sage, Taylor), Bryant (Heather/Jagger, Maxwell); and daughter, Sandy Johnson (Randy) of Greenwood, Ind., along with their children/grandchildren, Krista Johnson-Weicksel (Clint/Beatrice), Tim Johnson (Mackenzie/Charlotte, Theodore) and Michael Johnson (Samantha). Joan's sister, Norma Grieser (Orval), and sisters-in-laws, Joyce Moll, Ruth Moll, and Maria Zeigler, are also surviving; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She joins her husband, Jack, in heaven, along with her parents, Harvey and Clara Moll; and her brothers, Stanley Moll and Don Moll.

There will be visitation starting at 2 p.m., and a celebration of life at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at First Christian Church in Wauseon. Internment will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Arrangements coordinated by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family requests that any memorial expressions be directed to Christian Church Foundation - Jack and Joan Zeigler Fund, P.O. Box 1986, Indianapolis,Ind. 46206-1986. Proceeds benefit the Wauseon First Christian Church ice cream mission fund and Camp Christian scholarships.

Appreciation goes to the staff at Fulton Manor Nursing Home for caring for Joan during the final years of her life.