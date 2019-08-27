JoAnn Dawe, 77, of Liberty Center, went home to be with God on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee surrounded by her loving family. JoAnn was born in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on April 3, 1942, to the late Floyd and Geneva (Thomas) Vollmar. She met and married the love of her life, Thomas Dawe, her husband of 55 years, on July 25, 1964, and he survives.

A country girl at heart, JoAnn and her husband Tom, lived on a farm, where they raised three wonderful children. She graduated from Elkart University with a degree as a lab technician, working in various hospitals and family practices around the area. She enjoyed raising flowers and chickens, feeding her humming birds, and especially enjoyed her six dachshund dogs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Also left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle (Scott) Drummond, Michael (Christina Haerr) Dawe, and Theresa (Troy) Emrick; grandchildren, Ryan-Michael, Roland-Daniel, Noah, Christian, Alyssa, and Braden; and sisters, Helen Jane Hammer and Elaine Long.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral chapel.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.