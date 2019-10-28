Joe J. Roth, 85, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Indian Meadows in Wauseon after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born in Van Wert, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 1934, the son of the late William L. and Mary S. (Doane) Roth. On April 6, 1958, he married Isabelle M. Demaline, and she preceded him in death in 1999.

Joe had retired from the Ohio Gas Company after 44 years of service. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had been a deacon, a member of the former Wauseon Elks, and the Wauseon Rotary Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and loved his granddaughters. Joe was a former member of the Wauseon Fire Department, was an avid The Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a lifelong member of Ironwood Golf Course.

Surviving are his children, Teresa (Charles) Hoag of Holland, Ohio, and Jerry (Tricia) Roth of Napoleon; three granddaughters, Courtney Roth (Chase Reynolds), Breanna Roth, and Kylie Vajen (Nate Sehlmeyer); a great-grandson, Kasen Vajen; his special friend, Marilyn Robinson, and her family; sisters-in-law, Diann Roth, Kay Roth, and Maxine Gorsuch; brother-in-law, Clarence "Slim" Goldsmith; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Delbert, Arden, Lowell, Gene, Rex, and Jerry.

All services will be private. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and associates of the Rainbow Oncology Center in Wauseon, Indian Meadows, and Elara Caring Hospice for all of their compassionate care.

