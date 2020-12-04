John Franklin Baumgartner, 91, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born in Detwiler Hospital in Wauseon on Jan. 21, 1929, to Roland S. and Fern (Stump) Baumgartner, who preceded him in death in 1979 and 1989, respectively. He married Annabelle Mae Todd in February 1953, and she preceded him in death in 2016.

John had been living on the family farm at Lauber Hill for over 30 years, until 2018, and was a lifelong resident of Fulton and Williams counties. He attended Pettisville and Winameg elementary schools and graduated from Delta High School in 1947. He attended Ohio State University in Columbus.

He was founder of Baumgartner Financial Services in Bryan and served as its president for over 20 years, until retirement. Prior to that, he was named manager of the new Archbold branch of The Home Savings and Loan Association in 1979. Earlier, he was manager of the Production Credit Association office at Bryan for 13 years and organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

John was active in civic and community activities. While living in Fulton County, he was a 4-H Club leader and served on the Wauseon Community Chest Board of Directors. Additionally, he served as president of Bryan City Council and served seven years as a Bryan city councilman.

An avid advocate of education, John served on the Fulton County Board of Education for many years, and taught real estate classes at what is now Northwest State Community College. Always maintaining a great passion for agriculture (and famous for wearing his old office white dress shirts while farming), he was a livestock and grain farmer in the Archbold and Wauseon area in his spare time. He was also known as an early proponent of the environmentally friendly and now popular no-till farming method.

A lifelong Rotary supporter, John was a member of the Archbold, Bryan, and Stryker clubs, and held the office of president in both the Archbold and Bryan clubs. He was a member of Archbold United Methodist Church.

His love of playing the trumpet was facilitated by leading his own "Glenn Miller" style band, performing at Fulton County area dances and with the Ohio State Fair Band in the 1940s. Later, duets with his son on the piano became his musical highlight.

More than anything, as friends will testify, John loved people and loved stories of both local history and people's lives.

He is survived by his only child, David (Riham) of Houston, Texas; and two grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Lana, 27, and Ryan, 25, currently living in Austin and Dallas, respectively.

His only sibling, his sister Merlin Jane Baumgartner, preceded John in death in 2008.

A brief public and socially distant and responsible gravesite ceremony, open to both family and friends, is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Lauber Hill Church cemetery, located on County Road 21 at Highway 20A, Archbold.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.