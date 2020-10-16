Jon Alann Shultz, 62, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, while playing the piano in his Swanton home. An Elvis songbook was in the music rack. Our hope is that he was singing loudly when he passed.

Jon was born in Toledo on July 10, 1958, to the late Joe D.F. Shultz and Mildred (Hagelberger) Shultz. He graduated from Swanton High School, and later went on to receive his Bachelor degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo. Through his working years Jon served as a teacher, private tutor, and legal assistant.

Some of his favorite hobbies included listening to songs from his vast music library, especially his Elvis collection. Jon was also a collector of various movies, and through the years grew his assortment of titles. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals, and was a proud member of UNICEF, Wilderness Society, World Wildlife Foundation, National Wildlife Foundation, and Sierra Club. Jon was also a member of Delta United Methodist Church, NORTA, ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Amnesty International. He was an outspoken advocate for equal human rights.

Jon was a recovering alcoholic who was very proud of his sobriety. He attended his six-year anniversary meeting two days before he died. He was an active leader in his A.A. group.

A private graveside service will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Amnesty International or the charity of the donor's choice in his memory.

