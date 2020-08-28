Jonalex K. Rettig, 72, of Holgate, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Northcrest Nursing Center in Napoleon.

She was born Nov. 19, 1947 in Morenci, MI, to the late Warren and Ruth (Myers) Dietrich. She married Norman G. Rettig on Dec. 18, 1971 at the East Chesterfield Christian Church and he survives her. Also surviving is her son, United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Marcus (Jessica)Rettig, residing in Bonaire, GA; a daughter, Corrin (Nick) Jarzynski and one granddaughter, Kendall, of Portage, OH; and two sisters: Nicolea (David) Martin, of Sun City, SC; and Hoilyn (Richard) McKibben, of Delta, OH.

Jonalex was a 1965 East Chesterfield High School graduate. She then received her Bachelor's Degree in Business and was an Invoice Associate with Walmart for over 20 years, retiring in 2009. She served a greeter for Walmart and enjoyed meeting people while sharing their stories.

In her early years, Jonalex and her husband Norman, were members of the Young Farmers Association in Holgate. She was dedicated in attending all activities that her children were involved in. She loved being a seamstress, having created numerous wedding, prom, and special dresses; while enjoying the craft of cross stitching. She loved light houses and hot air balloons; she always aspired to someday ride in one.

There will be no services at this time.

Contributions in Jonalex's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Walker-Hoening Mortuary, Napoleon, has been entrusted with the arrangements.