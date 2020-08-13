Joseph Carl Balusik, 75, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 31, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Bette (Shelley) Balusik. His wife of 47 years, Lora, whom he married in Ohio, survives.

Joe was a high school football star who went on to play semi-pro football after completing military service in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic, and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a journeyman iron worker, pipe fitter, and welder. As president of FPN Services, he helped build the family-owned home improvement business servicing eastern and central Texas. His greatest legacy, though, is his son and grandsons; he was an awesome father and grandfather who was happiest surrounded by family.

Joe had an unfiltered sense of humor, loved to make funny faces, and his most common utterances were colorful phrases that are best not repeated but never forgotten. Along with Lorrie, his wife and best friend, he was an avid Las Vegas gambler. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing at the River Bottom with his son and best buds, playing golf with his grandson, Jarod, and watching his grandson Joseph's football games. He lived out his retirement years fishing at his dream house on the Guadalupe River. Joe was everything to his family.

Joe is also survived by his son, Justin Balusik; his grandsons, Jarod Balusik and Joseph Balusik; and his brother, John Balusik.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jay Balusik, Michael Balusik, and Shelley (Balusik) Toms.

Joe's life will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas.

Porter Loring Mortuary in San Antonio, Texas is entrusted with arrangements.

The family is postponing a Celebration of Life reception until next year on the anniversary of his death, July 31, 2021. Those wishing to attend via live stream can visit admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9363.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

