Joseph "Joe" H. Kolb, 78, of Wauseon passed away peacefully at Defiance Inpatient Hospice on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Joe was born Oct. 20, 1941, to the late Donald F. Kolb Sr. and the late Corabelle (Segrist) Kolb. In 1963, Joe married Sharon Kay Neis, his high school sweetheart, and she survives.

In the early 1940s, Joe would spend the day at Kolb and Son with his mother while his father was serving in the Navy in World War II. After graduation, Joe continued to work in the family business, and took over running the business in 1979. He continued to do so until 2019, when his health would not allow it anymore. Joe took pride in the way he roasted the redskins, and always said that he had "The Hottest & Freshest Nuts in Town." The family business was started in 1917, and touched six generations when his great-grandson arrived in 2017.

In his younger years, Joe was very active in the Wauseon Merchants Association. He also spent countless hours watering the downtown flower barrels to help beautify the town. In his later years, he could be found sitting in his chair in front of the store, "keeping track of things." Joe was past grand marshal of the Wauseon Homecoming parade. He was also nominated as citizen of the year. Joe was a member of the Wauseon American Legion, the VFW, Zenobia Shrine, and the F&AM Lodge. He was also a member of First Christian Church of Wauseon. For many years, Joe and his family raised a total of 11 dogs for the Pilot Dog program through the Lions Club.

Joe is also survived by two children, Brett (Dawn) Kolb of Wauseon and Molly Skierski of Clinton Township, Mich.; four grandchildren, Steven Kolb (Emily Stamm), Claire Kolb, Hannah Skierski, and Olivia Skierski; his pride and joy, a great-grandson, Lincoln Joseph Kolb; a brother, Donald "Pete" F. Kolb Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Brian, and a sister, Judy (Kolb) Rupp.

In light of the current health concerns, services will be private. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Wauseon Building Fund.

