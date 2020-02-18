Joyce Mary Martis, 66, of rural Wauseon passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Mt. Clemens, Mich., to Gaylord and Katherine (Burback) Schutt. On Sept. 21, 1973, she married Alvia Martis in Mt. Clemens, and he preceded her in death.

Joyce was a cook at Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., for 25 years. She liked to be active in the Ladies Guild and vacation Bible study in the churches they served. In their younger days, she and Alvia spent time at the cabin in Michigan, where they could camp, hunt, fish, and just enjoy the outdoors.

Joyce is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Martis, Aaron Martis (Tasha Thompson), and Rachel Martis; grandchildren, Yurick, Rebecca, Daprie, Jason, and Liam; and siblings, Henry (Lark) Schutt, John Schutt, August Schutt, Alfred (Theresa) Schutt, Katherine Parr, Laura (Christopher) Bianco, Wanda Sampson, Jeffery (Laurie) Schutt, Lemuel (Melissa) Schutt, Earl (Kimberly) Schutt, and Anna (Richard) Rhein.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jason; siblings, Delores Harm, Jeanette Coulon and Gaylord Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda; and brother-in-law, Donald Parr.

Combined funeral services for Alvia and Joyce will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon, with Pastor Peter Marcis and Pastor James Strawn officiating. Burial services will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery, Gaylord, Mich.

Combined visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church-Wauseon, St. Paul Lutheran Church-Liberty Center, and Zion Lutheran Church-Ridgeville Corners.

