Julie Anna Golden

Julie Anna Golden, 53, of Cosby, Tenn., formerly of Wauseon and Bellevue, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She was born in Wauseon on March 27, 1966, the daughter of Joyce Plassman, who survives.

Julie graduated from Pettisville High School in 1983. She enjoyed time with her family, crafting, garage sales, and working on her home in Tennessee.

She is also survived by her children, Nathan (Steffani Hicks) Golden and Alyssa (Dylan Gulick) Golden, both of Fremont, Ohio; brothers, Jay (Janet) Lemley and Jack Lemley, both of Wauseon; a sister, Jill (Kim) Demaline of Wauseon; nephews, Cory, Jered (Kandice), Jordan (Catie), Mark, and Garrett; and nieces, Angie, Kyra, Christie, Jenna, Lyndy (Brian), Amy, Katlyn, and Breanna.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Lemley.

Cremation has taken place in Cosby, Tenn. Services are pending.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
