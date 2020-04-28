Keith Lee Lantz, 63, lifelong resident of Delta, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. He was born Aug. 29, 1956, to Emerson Lantz and Helen Cottrell.

Keith enriched his education at Four County Vocational School by engaging in the first diesel mechanics program offered at the campus while graduating from Delta High School in 1974. Retired superintendent of the Delta Wastewater Treatment Plant, Keith was known as a "Jack of all trades." After retirement, he served two terms on Delta Village Council. A socialite by nature, Keith enjoyed the various gatherings as a member of the Delta Eagles chapter. Known for his enthusiasm as a regular Harley Davidson rider throughout his life, his legacy lives on in the motorcycle community. His outlook on life was derived by his passion for family.

Keith is survived by his children, Holly (Mark) Hasselbeck, Justin (Crystal) Lantz, Derek (Emily) Lantz, and Matthew Lantz; two grandchildren, Luca and Braxton Lantz; siblings, Donald (Linda) Lantz, Rozanna Lantz, Sheila Wilson, and Ricky (Nancy) Lantz; and several nieces and nephews whom he raised like they were his own children.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Connie Lantz.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at the Delta Eagles later this summer.

Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made atwww.deltafh.com.