Kenneth F. Hollingsworth, 71, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home. He was born on May 29, 1947, in Van Vert, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Roxanne (Louk) Hollingsworth.

Prior to his illness, he was in sales management at Palfinger Crane. Ken was a member of the former Elks Club in Wauseon. He enjoyed golfing, skydiving, reading, Wauseon football, and he loved his yearly fishing trip. He thoroughly loved his job as well.

Surviving Ken are Beverly Hollingsworth; children, Tim (Abby) Hollingsworth and Kelly (Randy) Brock; grandchildren, Jordan (Alexis) Brock, Quincy (Jordan) Lauf, Hayden, Riley, and Kenneth "Crew" Hollingsworth; great-grandchildren, Claire Bost and Ryan Brock; sister, Pat Mauk; and sister-in-law, Monica Hollingsworth.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Steve and Kevin Hollingsworth; and brother-in-law, Charles Mauk.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that have attended to Ken over the last 19 years.

A Celebration of Ken's Life will be planned at a later date.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Ken's care and arrangements.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Ken's memory are asked to consider the Wauseon Athletic Boosters.

