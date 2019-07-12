Kenneth F. Upell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Upell.
Service Information
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH
43515
(419)-822-5995
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth F. Upell, 91, of Liberty Center passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fruit Ridge, Mich., on Feb. 5, 1928, to the late Loren A. Upell and Doris (Fuller) Upell. He married the love of his life, Beverly Andrews, on Feb. 9, 1952, and together they shared 62 years until her passing on Dec. 20, 2014.

After graduating from Liberty Center High School, Ken was a lifelong hog and crop farmer. In his spare time he enjoyed playing horseshoes, attending Liberty Center football games, wintering in Florida, and, most of all, spending time with his family and loving his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Denise (Barry) Vollmar of Napoleon, Deann (Gale) Shumaker of Liberty Center, Doug (Ruth) Upell of Liberty Center, and Danette (Nathan) Hesson of Liberty Center; daughter-in-law, Betty Upell of Napoleon; grandchildren, Brock Upell, Kylie (Derek) Schultz, Jodi Upell, Amy (Nick) Torres, Matt (Kristen), Kurt (Ashley) Vollmar, Katti (Jeremiah) Leitner, Wes (Kayli) Shumaker, Ellen (Jordan) Bockelman, Jared, Jason (Kory), Trevor, Hunter Upell, Andrew (Andrea), and Alex (Shelby) Hesson; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and loving nieces and nephews.

Ken was also preceded in death by his son, Dennis Upell and sister, Elois Chambers.

A funeral service for Ken will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Chuck Whitmire officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Heath Cemetery at a later date.

Friends will be received 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make contributions to Hospice of Henry County, 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545 or , 215 N. Saint Clair St., Toledo Ohio 43604 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.