Kenneth F. Upell, 91, of Liberty Center passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fruit Ridge, Mich., on Feb. 5, 1928, to the late Loren A. Upell and Doris (Fuller) Upell. He married the love of his life, Beverly Andrews, on Feb. 9, 1952, and together they shared 62 years until her passing on Dec. 20, 2014.

After graduating from Liberty Center High School, Ken was a lifelong hog and crop farmer. In his spare time he enjoyed playing horseshoes, attending Liberty Center football games, wintering in Florida, and, most of all, spending time with his family and loving his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Denise (Barry) Vollmar of Napoleon, Deann (Gale) Shumaker of Liberty Center, Doug (Ruth) Upell of Liberty Center, and Danette (Nathan) Hesson of Liberty Center; daughter-in-law, Betty Upell of Napoleon; grandchildren, Brock Upell, Kylie (Derek) Schultz, Jodi Upell, Amy (Nick) Torres, Matt (Kristen), Kurt (Ashley) Vollmar, Katti (Jeremiah) Leitner, Wes (Kayli) Shumaker, Ellen (Jordan) Bockelman, Jared, Jason (Kory), Trevor, Hunter Upell, Andrew (Andrea), and Alex (Shelby) Hesson; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and loving nieces and nephews.

Ken was also preceded in death by his son, Dennis Upell and sister, Elois Chambers.

A funeral service for Ken will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Chuck Whitmire officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Heath Cemetery at a later date.

Friends will be received 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make contributions to Hospice of Henry County, 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545 or , 215 N. Saint Clair St., Toledo Ohio 43604 in his memory.

