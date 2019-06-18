L. Marzee Cooley, 72, of Bryan passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. Marzee was born April 16, 1947, in Middlesboro, Ky., the daughter of the late Troy P. and Genevieve P. (Sizemore) Patton.

Marzee received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowling Green State University in 1969. She was a social worker for many years, working with the Williams County Board of DD, QUADCO, and others. She enjoyed bible study with her friends, spending time with her dogs, and, most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Troy Cooley, of Montpelier; daughter, Eron (Garry) Mosier, of Napoleon; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey Sparks, Amber Cooley, Stephan Cooley, Lauren Cooley, Courtney (Nathanael) Warren, Elyse (Carter) Courtney, Gwyn Mosier, Lydia Mosier, Ben Mosier, and Ishai Mosier; great-granddaughter, Kinley Martinez; and brother, Tom (Patricia) Patton, of Bourbonnais, Ill.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Patton.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 Mulberry St., Bryan, with Pastor Sam Andres officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer, Ohio.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family requests donations to the Fund or s in Marzee's memory.

