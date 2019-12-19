Larry D. Borton, 77, of Lyons passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo. He was born Nov. 12, 1942, In Wauseon to the late Carmon D. and V. Jean (Dennis) Borton. He married Shelby Mock in Tedrow on June 30, 1962, and she survives.

Larry worked for Jeep in Toledo for 32 years as a millwright. He was a member of the United Auto Workers. In his spare time, he loved to golf. His other hobbies include fishing, camping, woodworking, and hunting. After retirement, he and Shelby loved to be at the lake in the summer and would winter in Florida.

Larry is also survived by two daughters, Ronda (Rich) Vereecke and Renee (Jay) Rearick, both of Wauseon; one grandchild, Austin Rearick; and a brother, Lonnie (Gloria) Borton of Fayette.

A funeral service for Larry will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Mary Ann Reimund officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Larry can be made to the benevolence of the family, c/o Ronda Vereecke.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.