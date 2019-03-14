Larry D. Boyers, 81, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1937, in Tedrow, to the late Clark "Bill" and Selma (Miller) Boyers. On Dec. 12, 1959, he married Vivienne Tappen, and she survives.

After graduating from Wauseon High School in 1955, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until 1958. He worked in the building trades as a carpenter and electrician for 40-plus years, concentrating on the electrical trade for the majority of his career. He was a life member of First Christian Church, serving in many capacities such as deacon, on committees and boards, and in the choir. He was a 25-year member of the Wauseon Fire Department, serving from 1962 until 1987. Larry also enjoyed going to the family cottage at Deep Lake in Michigan, camping, and enjoying any event his kids or grandchildren were in. Larry was also affectionately given the nicknames of Sparky and Bruno by his many friends.

Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Lynette (Greg) Castronovo, Dean (Melissa) Boyers, and Cara (Kirk) Bankey; grandchildren, Kyle (Hannah), Ben, and Lance Boyers, and Chandler and Keegan Bankey; sisters, Sally Lutz and Connie Grimes; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Larry will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Christian Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored with Larry's care and arrangements.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Larry's memory are asked to consider Camp Christian, c/o First Christian Church, or the Wauseon Fire Department.

