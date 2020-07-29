Lawrence Edward Dierkens, "Bird," won his eternal victory Friday, February 28, 2020, at Tidwell Hospice House in Florida after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Wauseon to the late Jack and Viola Dierkens. On Nov. 11, 1972, he married Karen Finn, his loving wife, and she survives.

Bird grew up in Metamora, and was a member of the first graduating class of Evergreen High School in 1968. He went to electronics school in Akron and began his career at the Chevrolet plant in Toledo. He earned his journeyman's card as an electrician, and retired after 36 years of service. Bird was a hard worker, a good steward, and a good provider.

Though a very quiet man, Bird stood by his beliefs, and was active at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, where he was parish council president and a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus. He devoted many hours volunteering at events in the Fulton County community. He was a handyman, very precise in caring for his home, and always helping others.

He raised four children and made a life for himself and his family in Delta. Bird adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. A lifelong resident of Ohio, he also spent time with Karen in Florida during the winter months.

Larry is also survived by four children, Jacob (Polly) Dierkens, Dana (Jacob) Snyder, Lindsay Smallman, and Christopher (Stephanie) Dierkens. Those who called him "Papa" include Audrey and Jack Dierkens, Landon and Jacob Snyder, Cole, Levi and Brielle Smallman, and Maggie and Ellie Sugg; godchildren, Victoria and Deon; his sisters, Brinda (Michael) Miller and Patty (Rick) Blair; his brothers, Tom and George (Kara); and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ken.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, a funeral was not held. Burial will be at a later date in the Garden of Peace at Holy Cross Church in Palmetto, Fla.

Donations can be made to the St. Caspar Catholic Church chapter of the KOFC, to unbound.org (sponsor/ empower a child living in poverty) or Relay For Life Fulton County.

Memories can be posted at www.dignitymemorial.com. Brief clips would be welcomed for his memorial video with danesnyder@icloud.com by Aug. 15, 2020.