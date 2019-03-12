Lawrence H. McClarren, 93, of Winameg passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in his home. Lawrence was born on March 16, 1925, the son of the late Bruce K. and Catherine (Evers) McClarren. On June 28, 1946, he married Ilene Crile, and she preceded him in death in 2009.

Lawrence was a lifelong area farmer. He was a life member of Congregational United Church of Christ in Wauseon, and a member of Aetna Grange, Fulton County Cattle Feeders, and the Agricultural Hall of Fame. He held an American Farmer Degree, was a 4-H advisor, and was a member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau, a board member of the Fulton County Historical Society, and supported the former Food Resource Bank.

Surviving are his children, Jill (Rex) Oyer, Jared (Anne) McClarren, and Judd (Rebecca) McClarren; grandchildren, Jamie (Michael) Morris, Jared (Kylee) Oyer, Jana (Derek) Friess, Jenna (Ryan) O'Dell, Jera (Toby) Shehorn, Jessica (Jordan) Richer, Hannah (Matt) Arnos, Caleb (Kari) McClarren, and Isaac (Melinda) McClarren; great-grandchildren, Leigh Morris, Marcella Morris, Riley Krieger-Oyer, Ellie Oyer, Phoebe Oyer, Kate Friess, Natalie Friess, Emric Friess, Landon O'Dell, Sidney O'Dell, Brody Shehorn, Evie Shehorn, Mack Richer, Luke Richer, Elsie Arnos, Annabelle Arnos, Hazel Arnos, Gavin Richer, Asher McClarren, Ezekiel McClarren, Shalom McClarren, Taya McClarren, and Rhett McClarren; and siblings, Isabelle LeBeau, Carol (Ira) Robinette, and Benson (Julia) McClarren.

A celebration of Lawrence's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Wauseon, with Bill Kerr and Caleb McClarren officiating. A celebration of Lawrence's 94th birthday will follow with cake and ice cream! Family burial services will be held in Aetna Cemetery, Winameg.

Visitation for Lawrence will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Growing Hope Globally (formerly, the Food Resource Bank), , Soddo Christian Hospital or the Congregational United Church of Christ.

