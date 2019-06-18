Leah Grace Davis, 79, of Liberty Center passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Leah was born April 12, 1940, to the late Marion and Violet (Shafer) Higginbotham in Hicksville, Ohio. She married Glenn Davis on July 2, 1960, in Bryan, and they were married 55 years before he preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2016.

Leah was a nursing assistant for Genacross Lutheran Services and enjoyed reading. She was a member of Victory Chapel Church, and was the former president of the Women's Missionary Association. Leah loved to play and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Davis of Liberty Center; sons, Glenn (Denise) Davis II of Holgate, Scott (Lavonne) Davis of Archbold, and Jason (Amy) Davis of Toledo; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Bartrum of Huntington, Ind.

Leah was also preceded in death by her son, Jon Davis; daughter, Ginny Davis; brother, Clyde Higginbotham; and sisters, Juanita Deck and Mary Lou Smith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wright-Hanneman Funeral Home in Liberty Center is honored to serve Leah's family.

Memorial contributions in Leah's honor may be gifted to the Victory Chapel Church, U722 County Road 8, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532 or the Fulton County Veterans Service Office, 604 S. Shoop Ave., Suite 270, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

