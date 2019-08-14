Leona B. (Graf) Stopher, 90, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, surrounded by her loving family. Leona was born Jan. 4, 1929, in Wauseon to the late Lloyd A. and Vela (Plettner) Graf. She married Robert C. Lindau in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 1969. She married Joseph C. Stopher on March 19, 1982, and he preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2009.

Leona was a employee of McCord Corporation in Wauseon for over 10 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, spending time at her lake home with her family, trips to Arizona, Big Band music, and dancing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her two sons, David (Beverly) Lindau, of Wauseon and Gary (Lori) Lindau, of Waterville, Ohio; grandchildren, Benjamin (Sara) Lindau, Aaron (Kristie) Lindau, April (Jeff) Jackson, Jonathan (Orianna) Lindau, and Peter Lindau; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lloyd Graf of Wauseon.

Leona was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Huber and Bette Kutzli.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Roger Marlow officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery, then a funeral luncheon follows at the church.

Friends may visit with Leona's family 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

