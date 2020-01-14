Leta L. Adams, 90, of Delta and Waterville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was born in Fulton County on Jan. 11, 1930, to the late Fred Herrick and Beatrice (O'Haver) Herrick. Leta married Ivan "Gus" Kigar, her husband of 36 years, and he preceded her in death. On Aug. 26, 1988, she married Robert Adams, her husband of 28 years, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Before retiring, Leta served over 20 years with the Fulton County Health Center as an admitting clerk, and later in insurance billing. In her younger days she enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, baking, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. In later years she spent time with her husband, Robert, traveling cross country in their motor home and wintering in Florida.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her children, Sharon Cass, Linda McCabe, and Rick Kigar; stepchildren, Dr. Bradley (Christie) Adams, Greg (Kerri) Adams, and Eric (Sandy) Adams; grandchildren, Angela (Gary) Beagle, Lisa (Scott) Yoder, Ryan McCabe, Tami McCabe, Whitney McCabe, Stephanie (Matt) Carrick and Stephen (Misty) Cass, Autumn (Robert) Lee, Josh Adams, Amber (Brand) Ebner and April Adams, Rachel (Kyle) Haas, Alex, Andrew, Matthew, Brett, Thomas and Ben Adams, and Luke and Drew Adams; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Herrick; sister, Margaret Falor; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Kigar.

Funeral services honoring Leta's life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow at St. Richard Cemetery in Swanton.

Friends and family will be received 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers and friends from StoryPoint Independent Living, where Leta had resided the past 12 months.

