Linda "Kay" Gerken, 57, of Napoleon passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born in Napoleon on May 12, 1963, to Roger Honaker and Ella Helton, who survive.

She was a graduate of Napoleon High School, and later attended beauty school. She was currently attending Northwest State Community College, pursuing a degree in social work. Kay was the former owner of New Dimensions Salon of Wauseon. She also worked as a private care taker. Kay was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and also attended services at Crossroads Evangelical Church of Wauseon. Styling and cutting hair was her passion, and she was very talented at it. Kay loved to keep family events well-documented with photos and videos. She enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets. She cherished her cat. The one thing she loved the most was her three sons and grandson. They meant the world to her.

Kay is also survived by her sons, Zach (Holly) Gerken, Cody Gerken, and Connor (Abbie) Gerken; grandson, Xavier Gerken; and siblings, Jimmy (Marcia) Taylor, Brenda (John) Punches, Glenda Bryant, and Ronda Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her nephew, Steven Moden Jr.

A Celebration of Life service and gathering will be held noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Oberhaus Park, 750 W. Maumee Ave., Napoleon. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend the visitation and services in accordance with the State of Ohio.

The family is under the care of Walker-Hoening Mortuary in Napoleon.

Memorials may be made to Kay's sons in care of the funeral home, 333 W. Main St.

Friends are invited to share a memory of Kay and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.