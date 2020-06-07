Linda Johnson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Johnson, 65, passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Linda was born July 17, 1954, in Wauseon to Donald E. Rupp, who survives, and the late Verda M. Schrock.

Linda worked at the Fulton County Health Center as a specialty clinic receptionist. She was a devout church member of Zion United Methodist Church on County Road 11. Because of her faith, she never shied away from helping someone. She was a great example of fun in anything she did. She loved the color purple and all animals, especially dogs.

Also surviving Linda is her stepmother, Beth Rupp of Archbold; sister, Patricia (Aaron) Fosnight of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Joyce (Gene) Wonders of Wauseon; sister, Donna (Richard) Cline of Hudson, Ind.; stepbrother, Jason Clingaman of Wauseon; stepbrother, Zachary (Brianna) Clingaman of Fayette; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and best friend, Jackie.

She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Gregory Reckner; son, Nicholas Reckner; and infant brother, Richard L. Rupp.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be scheduled at a later date, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

The family asks that monetary donations be made in Linda's memory to Zion United Methodist Church or the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved