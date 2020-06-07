Linda Johnson, 65, passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Linda was born July 17, 1954, in Wauseon to Donald E. Rupp, who survives, and the late Verda M. Schrock.

Linda worked at the Fulton County Health Center as a specialty clinic receptionist. She was a devout church member of Zion United Methodist Church on County Road 11. Because of her faith, she never shied away from helping someone. She was a great example of fun in anything she did. She loved the color purple and all animals, especially dogs.

Also surviving Linda is her stepmother, Beth Rupp of Archbold; sister, Patricia (Aaron) Fosnight of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Joyce (Gene) Wonders of Wauseon; sister, Donna (Richard) Cline of Hudson, Ind.; stepbrother, Jason Clingaman of Wauseon; stepbrother, Zachary (Brianna) Clingaman of Fayette; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and best friend, Jackie.

She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Gregory Reckner; son, Nicholas Reckner; and infant brother, Richard L. Rupp.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be scheduled at a later date, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

The family asks that monetary donations be made in Linda's memory to Zion United Methodist Church or the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.