Lisa Diane Borton, 52, of rural West Unity went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019, at home under the compassionate care of her family and Heartland Hospice. She was born May 4, 1967, in Montpelier to Larry and Ruth Ann (Rhodes) Borton, who both survive.

Lisa graduated from Gorham Fayette High School in 1985 and received her associates' degree in business from Northwest State Community College in 1987. She worked as a loan processor for Farmers and Merchants State Bank for the past 22 years; even while she battled cancer she continued working as long as she could.

Lisa was known for her faith, kindness, and loving heart. A member of Fayette Church of the Nazarene, she enjoyed working with children, teaching Bible school, and serving in a variety of ways. She had a passion for reading, and loved to spoil her nieces and nephews, taking them to the movies and spending time with them.

She is also survived by three sisters, Annette (Keith) Jones of Wauseon, Pam (Lynn) Borton of State College, Pa., and Lori (Ted) Cobb of Fayette; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Jessica (Ryan), Austin, Trevor, Brandon, and Derek; and her great-nieces and nephews, Jayson, Sonny, Emma, and Jax.

She was preceded in death by a nephew, Kaleb Jones.

A memorial service for Lisa will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Fayette Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Andy Reynard officiating. A private burial will precede the service at Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for a visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Lisa can be made to Fayette Church of the Nazarene which will be designated to the Lisa Borton Memorial Fund.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.