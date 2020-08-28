Lois Ann Weirauch, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice with her family by her side, she went to her Heavenly Home. She was born May 30, 1939 at Fayette, the daughter of Dale and Reva (Love) Myers. She was a 1957 graduate of Archbold High School. She married Lawrence Paul Weirauch on Jan. 17, 1959, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1996. A resident of the Archbold and Fayette area most of her life. She moved to Wauseon in 2002.

She worked at Sauder Woodworking Company for over 24 years. She greatly enjoyed camping with her family and friends and traveling with her husband in their motorhome. She was an avid reader and loved putting together jigsaw puzzles. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed canning her vegetables and making Christmas candies.

She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington and was a member of the Alter Guild for 12 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy (Fabian) Torres of Wauseon, daughter-in-law, Jackie Weirauch, of Pettisville, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons, Mark Edward Weirauch and Douglas Paul Weirauch, and one grandson, Travis Lee Weirauch.

Visitation for Lois will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, also at the church, with the Rev. James Strawn, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. James Lutheran Church or CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com